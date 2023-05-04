Minnesota journalist videos wolf dragging likely road-killed deer up drainage near Grand Marais

Grand Marais, Minn. resident and journalist Joe Friedrichs came across a scene that one does not often get to witness in the wild near the Cascade River on Minnesota’s North Shore when he took a video of a wolf working to pull a dead deer up a steep drainage off a road.

The deer had likely been hit by a vehicle on Highway 61 before being discovered by the wolf, as there was a large pool of blood near the edge of the roadway.

It took the wolf several minutes to drag the dead deer up the drainage and away from the road. The scene unfolded just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. As it was a cold, wet morning on the North Shore, there were no other people around to witness the scene, Friedrichs reports.