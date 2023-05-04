Thursday, May 4th, 2023
Minnesota journalist videos wolf dragging likely road-killed deer up drainage near Grand Marais

A wolf works hard to pull a dead deer up a steep bank just off of Highway 61 on the North Shore in Minnesota on April 29, 2023. The deer had likely been hit by a vehicle before being discovered by the wolf, as there was a large pool of blood near the edge of the roadway. (Screenshot from YouTube video taken by Joe Friedrichs)

Grand Marais, Minn. resident and journalist Joe Friedrichs came across a scene that one does not often get to witness in the wild near the Cascade River on Minnesota’s North Shore when he took a video of a wolf working to pull a dead deer up a steep drainage off a road.

The deer had likely been hit by a vehicle on Highway 61 before being discovered by the wolf, as there was a large pool of blood near the edge of the roadway.

It took the wolf several minutes to drag the dead deer up the drainage and away from the road. The scene unfolded just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. As it was a cold, wet morning on the North Shore, there were no other people around to witness the scene, Friedrichs reports.

