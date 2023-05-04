Importance of hunter safety courses, instructors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

All new hunters in Illinois born in 1980 or after are required to pass a certified hunter safety course prior to purchasing their annual hunting license. While young hunters can initially hunt the youth seasons with a licensed adult, ultimately all young hunters must learn proficiency and the knowledge needed to operate safely in the woods. That responsibility falls on volunteer hunting safety instructors throughout the state.