Ice-out expected before opening-day bell in Minnesota

Rest easy, fellow fishers. Reports earlier this week indicated that a delayed ice-out in northern Minnesota will happen by May 13, Mother Nature-willing. And for some popular waters, ice-free status likely will be attained a week before the big launch of boats come opening day.