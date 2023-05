Join Dan at Black Island full-service resort on Lake of the Woods in September for great guided fishing, excellent food, and surprise gifts from Stormy Kromer. Lake Michigan charter season is under way off Sheboygan. Late snowstorm hits migrating woodcock, but they should be OK. DU conservation director offers thoughts on why mallard numbers are in decline. Jeff directs the MWC tournament on Lake Petenwell. Dan heads to Phillips, Wisconsin, for the Governor’s Fishing Opener.