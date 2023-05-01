Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, DNR ‘playing nice’ under new leadership

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) held its April 12 meeting in Madison, and there was a noticeable change in the relationship between the NRB and DNR. Where in some previous months there was noticeable friction between former DNR Secretary Preston Cole and NRB members Dr. Frederick Prehn and Greg Kazmierski, now there seems to exist an air of camaraderie and effort to underscore a desire to work together.