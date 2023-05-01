Public invited to comment on proposed changes to Minnesota’s whitefish and cisco seasons

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recreational netters and anglers are invited to comment on rules that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing to modify the seasons and lakes associated with whitefish and cisco netting. The DNR is accepting comments through 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.