Fourth-graders raising trout for Ohio’s Wolf Run Lake

Fourth grade students at Shenandoah Elementary School in Noble County are learning important lessons in environmental science thanks to a “Trout In the Classroom” program. Sponsored by the Ohio Council of Trout Unlimited and the Ohio DNR, the program teaches students to care for animals in their natural habitat in a way that is both fun and educational.