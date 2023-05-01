Former Minnesota warden pilots inducted into state Aviation Hall of Fame

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Robert D. Hodge and John J. Parker were posthumously inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 1, in Burnsville. The two pilots were World War II veterans, game warden pilots, and made careers with the Minnesota DNR. “Both served with honor and distinction in World War II, both returned home and made significant contributions to their communities and to aviation,” said Chris Lofstuen, chief pilot in the DNR’s Enforcement Division.