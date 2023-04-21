Prescribed fire to be used in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny National Forest this spring

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service plans to use prescribed fire as a forest management tool during April and May in the Allegheny National Forest. Exact dates are not set yet. Operations are weather dependent, and prescribed fires will be implemented at the optimal time to achieve the best results.