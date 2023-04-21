Mail survey shows Michigan’s deer harvest, hunter numbers drop in 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

According to preliminary results from the DNR’s mail survey of random deer hunters, harvest numbers and hunter numbers were down during the 2022 season. “These are results from the returned surveys and are still very preliminary,” Brian Frawley, the DNR’s statistician told members of the state Natural Resources Commission at its April 13 meeting at Lansing Community College west campus. “We do have an adjustment factor for the lower response rates, because we tend to overestimate success because often people who return the surveys were the successful ones.”