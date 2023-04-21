Friday, April 21st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, April 21st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Mail survey shows Michigan’s deer harvest, hunter numbers drop in 2022

Michigan's total preliminary harvest estimate from all seasons in 2022 is 331,240 whitetails, which is down 16% from 2021 (395,059). (Photo by Steve Oehlenschlager)
According to preliminary results from the DNR’s mail survey of random deer hunters, harvest numbers and hunter numbers were down during the 2022 season. “These are results from the returned surveys and are still very preliminary,” Brian Frawley, the DNR’s statistician told members of the state Natural Resources Commission at its April 13 meeting at Lansing Community College west campus. “We do have an adjustment factor for the lower response rates, because we tend to overestimate success because often people who return the surveys were the successful ones.”
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?