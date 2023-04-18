Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

APRIL 22: Clintonville Ducks Unlimited Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Northwinds Banquet Hall, 1103 North Main Street, Marion, Tina Flanagan, 715-460-6540.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village, 170 Range Line Road, Kohler, WTU National Headquarters, 920 743 6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Great Northern Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, 300 Marina Drive, Superior, WTU National Headquarters, 920 743 6777, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 22: Headwaters Chapter of Muskies, Inc., banquet, 5 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70 West, St. Germain, call Joe Koschnik, 715 542 2366.

APRIL 24: Marinette County Chapter of Trout Unlimited banquet, no time listed, Embers 1871, W3529 Hwy. B, Peshtigo, Dale Lange, (715) 582-1135.

APRIL 25: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin North Spring life member banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, 1104 South Oak Ave., Marshfield, Jay Newton, 920 960 9594, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 26: Whitetails Unlimited South Wayne Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, 1417 Mansion Drive, Monroe, Jim Wiltinger, 608 606 3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 27: RMEF Marshfield Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Riveredge Golf Club, Marshfield, contact Donna Jones, 715-316-7629,

APRIL 28: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Packerland Deer Camp, 5 p.m. at Stadium View Bar, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, 920 493 6777.

APRIL 29: Whitetails Unlimited Neillsville Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 6 Boone Blvd., Neillsville, Jim Wiltinger, 608 606 3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MAY 5: Whitetails Unlimited Fond du Lac Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 25 West Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Jay Newton, 920 960 9594, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

MAY 8: DeForest Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., Windsor Country Club, 4628 Golf Dr, Windsor, Tom Kruger, 608-635-5042.

MAY 11: Lakeshore Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 p.m., The City Limits, 3627 Hwy. D, Manitowoc, Stephanie Mittnacht, 920-652-8957, chapter members take pride in the fact that 85 cents from every dollar donated is used for habitat restoration.

MAY 13: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 E. Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715 292 4403, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

APRIL 29: Sandhill Wildlife Area open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free admission, join the Sandhill Wildlife Area staff for day of fun that includes a Raptor Education Group presentation at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a guided wagon tour at 11:30 a.m. Open house at Sandhill headquarters, 1715 Hwy X, Babcock. Go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Lands/WildlifeAreas/sandhill/calendar.html, or contact Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715 884 6335.

APRIL 29: Friends of Sandhill birding tour, 8 a.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy X, Babcock, join Art Stevenson as he guides visitors through a birding tour of Sandhill Wildlife Area, $10 fee, register with Vicki Palen at vpalen@tds.net or 715-652-3131. Join the Sandhill Wildlife Area open house afterwards (see above).

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski,608 393 5300.



Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 424 1011.

SHOWS

Green County Conservation League Gun Show: May 12-13, Slice Ice Arena, 1632 Fourth Avenue West, Monroe. Friday, 3-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $6, under 12 free, proceeds benefit Green County wildlife habitat, a scholarship program, shooting programs, hunter safety classes, and more. Call 608-426-0113.

Northwoods Wildlife and Wetlands Club 31st annual gun show: July 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center, Hwy. 51 at the airport, two buildings, adults $5, kids under 12 free, food and beverages available, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016 or brucebacon15@gmail.com.

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Ashland, April 28 29, Ashland Civic Center; Ashland Aug. 18 19, Ashland Civic Center; Medford, Sept. 15-16, Simek Recreation Center; Ray Kangas, 715 292 8415, raykaa@cheqnet.net.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Barnes Area Historical Association Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage: Aug. 25-26, 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes. Call Steve Kleist, 218 355 0107, or bahamuseum.org.

Neillsville Gun Club Honor Flight Shoot: Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Neillsville Gun Club, W7550 Hwy. 10, Neillsville, 60$ entry fee, 50-trap targets at the 16-yard line. Payouts for first, second, Lewis Class and house options. Number of classes determined by entries, contact Joshua Butler, 715-240-0506. Proceeds from the raffles and donations will go to the Neillsville VFW to support the Honor Flight Program.

Neillsville Gun Club 50-Bird Mover: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Neillsville Gun Club, W7550 Hwy. 10, Neillsville, 16 and 20 yards, house option and Lewis Class, contact Joshua Butler, 715-240-0506.

New Berlin Trap and Sportsman’s Club Shoot: Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m.. to 5 p.m., club grounds, 18200 West Cleveland Avenue, New Berlin, contact Steve Lazarczyk, 262-794-3822. This event will benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (WCPVA) and the Oconto River Kids. The WCPVA aims to improve the quality of life for American veterans and others with spinal cord injury or dysfunction by working closely with the Zablocki V.A. Medical Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Unit. The Oconto River Kids began in 2012 with a landowner who envisioned a local volunteer group providing unique hunting and fishing opportunities for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Outagamie Conservation Club Archery Shoot: May 6, club property, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., N3502 Mayflower Road, Hortonville, call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890, or www.wiocc.com.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 2 Summer Rendezvous: Friday, June 9, noon to 7 pm; Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m. to 4 pm, Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer. Event includes tapping demos, vendor displays, auctions & raffles, public welcome, no admission charge. Call Ron Kwasny, 715 296 2356.

Wisconsin Trappers Association – District 4 Summer Rendezvous: Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwys. 32/64, Mountain, Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, Hosted by The-No-Name Gang: Aug. 7-11, Crex Meadows, 102 Crex Ave., Grantsburg, call Steve O’Mary, 715 927 0204.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor

News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor

Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time,

place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone

number where the public can call for more information and your name and

address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News

Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130

Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402 657 2775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 350 1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more information, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608 421 2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.