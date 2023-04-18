Commentary: Correct the 2016 deer mistakes in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s been seven years since deer carcass tagging and in-person deer registration were eliminated in Wisconsin. Today, 37 states require physical tagging of deer. Wisconsin hunters were surprised when the state legislature discontinued “tagging” and physical in-person registrations. Why was it changed when the system wasn’t broken?