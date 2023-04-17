Iowa Natural Resources Commission approves purchase of land

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The commission agreed to purchase a 20-acre tract from Kay Livingston at a cost of $85,000, the appraised value of the land. Two members of the board, Laura Foell and Laura Hommel, voted against the purchase. The land is located in northeastern Clayton County, five miles north of Garnavillo. The land was purchased through funding from Pittman-Robertson ($80,900) as well as donations from Marlene Michel ($3,800) and the Upper Iowa Audubon Chapter ($300).