Michigan’s ice fishing season of 2023 was disappointing for most

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I drove up into north-central Lower Michigan to steal one last, late-March day of ice fishing from the waning season, one of the most disappointing in my memory. Ice-making temperatures arrived slowly, painfully slowly, and many lakes didn’t have even walkable ice until February. Some never bore a bootprint.