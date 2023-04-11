Commentary: Mentoring the mentors in hunting, fishing is what it’s all about

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We probably all learn about the outdoors from parents, grandparents, friends, or others that were there to help us in our journey. For me, it was my father, who was a World War II veteran and college educator.