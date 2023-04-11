Angler dies while fishing Hoover Reservoir in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A 44-year-old man died after his boat capsized on Hoover Reservoir in Central Ohio during strong winds on Saturday, March 25. The body of Shane Henderson, tournament director for the Hoover Cats local fishing club, was recovered by a dive team on Sunday, March 26.