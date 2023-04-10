Michigan groups rally to preserve Cornwall Creek Flooding dam

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Efforts are underway to save the Cornwall Creek Flooding dam in the heart of Pigeon River Country, but the uphill effort is not expected to prevent a drawdown scheduled for this summer. Local residents and others are organizing in hopes of keeping the impoundment, which they contend is central to the state forest’s character and recreational opportunities, noting the lake’s draw for anglers, horseback riders, kayakers, and birdwatchers.