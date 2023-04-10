Fur Harvesters Auction in March featured mostly higher prices

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Fur Harvesters Auction (FHA), the only international auction outlet for most North American wild fur, held its first auction of the year March 20-22 in North Bay, Ontario. Most items were up significantly over last year’s results although, for the most part, offerings were relatively small. One example of this was an offering of 35,000 raccoons. Ten years ago, between the now defunct NAFA and FHA, that offering was over 2 million.