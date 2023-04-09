Pennsylvania lawmakers debate wildlife predators with Game Commission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Although it’s been nearly 30 years since the Pennsylvania Game Commission reintroduced fishers back into the state, debate over predators’ impact on game species remains on the forefront. During the March 28 House Game and Fisheries meeting to hear the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual report, several legislators echoed concerns they’re hearing from constituents regarding predators, mainly fishers. The topic of reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania was also discussed.