Nebraska Big Game Society to auction off bull elk tag on May 4

Residents and nonresidents are eligible for the bull elk tag. The high bidder will receive a bull elk tag valid in any elk management unit during a 2023 open bull elk season. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for wildlife conservation, research and big game hunting opportunities in the state.