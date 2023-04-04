Beaver carcases stir trapping debate at nature trail in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several beaver carcasses were found on a popular hiking trail in the Town of New Hartford, in Oneida County, in February, and some area citizens are upset about it. While state and local officials say no laws were broken, representatives of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in nearby Chadwicks plan to pursue the issue.