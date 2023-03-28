Commentary: Ohio’s new trout stocking plan will take some digestion

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

ODNR has made new plans for trout stocking dubbed “Rainbow Trout Stocking Reset,” and it doesn’t include Adams Lake. After the last stocking this spring, you may as well put away your rooster tails and power bait or move your trout fishing to Turkey Creek Lake, because after 2023, there will be no more trout for Adams Lake.