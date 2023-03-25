This week’s show kicks off with discussion between Managing Editor/Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman on new waterfowling rules for nonresidents (aka foreign residents) hunting Manitoba. Then Jon Hansen for the Minnesota DNR talks about new fisheries rules for longnose and shortnose gar, as well as some pending for other roughfish species. Stan Tekiela drops in for the third week in a row to talk migration, then Tim Lesmeister and Rob debate whether crossbows should be allowed during the archery season.
Episode 428 – New Manitoba rules for nonresident waterfowlers, spring migration, roughfish regs, and will Minnesota allow crossbows during the archery season?
