Lessons I have learned in over 50 years of hunting and fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’m still capable each hunting and fishing season of making a new blunder, one I didn’t even think was possible, but that’s just part of the game. In the interest of helping accelerate the learning curve for hunters and anglers reading this, and maybe helping renew their joy in our sports, here are a few tips.