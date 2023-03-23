Minnesota swan bill includes lead ban, ‘protected’ areas

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A recently-introduced bill in the Minnesota Legislature would protect swan resting areas and ban lead sinkers in those designated spots. The Minnesota Swan Protection Act would allocate about $1 million to both the Minnesota DNR and Pollution Control Agency to enforce those components of the bill.