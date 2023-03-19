Expansion of wild turkeys into northern Minnesota defies what officials thought possible years ago

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was once thought turkeys would not survive the extreme cold and heavy snow of northern Minnesota. Half a century later, it’s apparent that those fears were unwarranted. Buoyed by additional releases, along with the species’ innate adaptability, wild turkeys can now be found just about everywhere in Minnesota. The lone exception might be the deep wilderness of the Arrowhead region, although turkeys have been reported near Ely.