Wisconsin fishing and hunting report

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There really is no way to sugarcoat it: Lakes in the northern half of Wisconsin are a mess. Depending on the area, 8 to 21 inches of snow fell last week, accompanied by strong winds.