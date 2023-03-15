Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Can’t find fish? Try simple techniques

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You wouldn’t go out to your deer stand and sit there with the lights on and TV blaring while you talked to you buddies, allowing the creatures of the woods to know you are there. So why would you do it when you go ice fishing?