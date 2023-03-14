Don’t blow your turkey hunt before it even starts this spring

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Practicing your calling is important (and, yes, it is fun) so that you can masterfully replicate the sounds of the wild turkey as best you can when it becomes game time. There is a time and a place for everything, though. Under no circumstance should you ever use a turkey call in the wild unless you are actually hunting and intent on killing a turkey. Every time you do, you run the risk of educating the birds in your area.