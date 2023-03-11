Some notable changes coming to Fish Ohio program

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lake trout were added to the eligible species list in the Fish Ohio program, which recognizes anglers for noteworthy catches in the state. A lake trout caught in Ohio 31 inches or greater qualifies for Fish Ohio status.