New Wisconsin Natural Resources Board members hear Conservation Congress history

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) received a history lesson on the Conservation Congress at its Feb. 22 meeting because of concerns over the status of the Congress, due to changes in the spring hearing structure, and having two new members join the board this year.