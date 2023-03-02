Dan Svedarsky receives Wildlife Society’s Professional Award of Merit

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dan Svedarsky, Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota Crookston, was recently honored with the North Central Section of The Wildlife Society‘s 2022 Professional Award of Merit. The award was presented by President Tyler Harms, at the Section’s annual meeting held in Overland Park, Kansas.