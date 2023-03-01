Pheasants Forever, USFWS discuss partnership at forum

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A forum at the recent Pheasants Forever Fest and Quail Classic included three topics: public land, private land, and education and outreach. At the conclusion, Ron Leathers, PF chief conservation officer, presented an award to Chuck Traxler, acting regional director for the Midwest Region of the USFWS for their partnership with PF.