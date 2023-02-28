Sturgeon, walleyes thriving in northern Michigan’s Black Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Walleye fishing can be very good on the impressive water body, but anglers also catch northern pike, bass, and muskies, along with some nice yellow perch, too.