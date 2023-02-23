Pheasants Forever panel talks farm bill as CRP signup begins

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Some items for which Pheasants Forever will advocate include CRP payment caps and matching dollars for mid-contract management, and money that would support walk-in access programs, including that in Minnesota.