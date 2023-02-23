Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
Pheasants Forever panel talks farm bill as CRP signup begins

Pheasants Forever's Jim Inglis (l-r), Andrew Schmidt, and Bethany Erb talked about the 2023 farm bill at Pheasant Fest. (Photo by Tim Spielman)
Some items for which Pheasants Forever will advocate include CRP payment caps and matching dollars for mid-contract management, and money that would support walk-in access programs, including that in Minnesota.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

