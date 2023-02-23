Minnesota Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS



FEB. 25: Douglas County Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m., Carlos Creek Winery, Alexandria. For more info call Dean Krebs, 763-360-6777.

FEB. 25: Carver County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m. Social-Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Patrick Moore, 952-412-5534.

FEB. 25: Heartland-Faribault County Pheasants Forever Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Golden Bubble Ballroom, Wells. For more info call Jim More, 507-462-3469.

FEB. 25: Goodhue County Pheasants Forever, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Welch. For more info call Sue Flipp, 952-567-3315.

FEB. 25: NWTF North Country Spurs Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott, 218-999-7386.

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

FEB. 25: Martin Co Conservation Club, 5:00 p.m. Social, 7:00 p.m. Dinner, Martin Luther High School, Northrop. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

MARCH 2: North Metro Longbeards Chapter of the MN NWTF, 5:30 p.m., North Metro Event Center (Best Western Plus St. Paul North), Shoreview. For more info call Dan Hanson, 218-208-7144.

MARCH 3: Tri-County Ducks Unlimited BINGO, Doors open at 5:00 p.m. & BINGO @ 6:30 p.m., Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more info call Ruth Hoefs, 612-756-1500.

MARCH 4: Meeker County Peasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Litchfield. For more info call Gary L. Duncomb, 320-260-0600.

MARCH 4: McLeod Fish & Wildlife Chapter Banquet, Conservation Partners of America, 3:30 p.m., Pla-Moor Ballroom, Glencoe. For more info call Adam Dammann, 320-237-2354.

MARCH 4: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Mike Nemmers, 320-424-0368.

MARCH 4: 41st Annual Pope County Pheasants Restoration Banquet, 5:00 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

MARCH 10: Dakota Ringnecks Chapter of Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m., Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-636-8649.

MARCH 11: McLeod County Pheasants Forever banquet, 4:00 p.m., Commercial Building, McLeod Co. Fairgrounds, Hutchinson, MN. Questions contact Dr. Virgil Voigt 320-583-0979.

MARCH 11: Rum River Pheasants Forever Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Crowing Hour & dinner 6:30 p.m. at Jack and Jim’s-Duelm. For more info call Bernie, 320-761-3651

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARCH 16: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Jordan Milan, 651-270-3813.

MARCH 18: Marsh Madness Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, 5:00 p.m., St. Albert Parish Center, Albertville. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

MARCH 18: East Medicine Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m. crowing hour & 6:15 p.m. dinner at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Brayden Anderson, 320-979-0363.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

MARCH 18: Brown County Pheasants Forever, Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

MARCH 18: Whitetails Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfrey Community Center, Comfrey. For more info call Jen Englin, 320-290-7597.

MARCH 23: West Metro Struttin’ Zone NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Osseo/Maple Grove American Legion. For more info call Doug Stahl, 612-219-6457.

MARCH 24: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 5:00 p.m., Holiday Inn, Alexandria. For more info call Chris Klimek, 320-815-2381.



MARCH 24: Pelican Rapids Ducks Unlimited, Doors open 5:00 p.m., VFW, Pelican Rapids. For more info call William David Januszewski, 218-329-2373.

MARCH 25: North Country Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m., Dennis Drummond Wine Co., Brainerd. For more info call Jake Granfors, 218-434-0929.

MARCH 25: Wright County Pheasants Forever #95, 5:30 p.m., Monticello Community Center. For more info call Eric Lenneman, 763-807-8191.

MARCH 25: MDHA-Sherburne Cty Swampbucks, 4:30 p.m., “The Buff”, Big Lake. For more info call Larry Gerwing, 763-350-5934.

MARCH 25: MDHA Pomme de Terre Chapter, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, Morris. For more info call Erv, 320-760-6993.

MARCH 25: Southern Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m.,

Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug,

507-236-1700.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris

Petersen, 507-450-6256.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club., Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

APRIL 1: Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, 5:00 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mark Stortroenn, 218-731-6315.

APRIL 1: WhiteTails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter, Doors open at 5:00 p.m., Social hour

Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Saint Croix Event Center, Oak Park Heights. For

more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.

APRIL 1: Pheasants Forever Kandiyohi County Chapter #2, 5:30 p.m., Willmar Conference

Center, Willmar. For more info call Kevin L Ochsendorf, 320-212-2412.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International

Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Chris Petersen,

507-450-6256.

APRIL 1: Let’s Go Fishing, 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

APRIL 1: So. Central MN Gobblers – NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.

APRIL 1: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Moose Club,

Baudette. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

APRIL 15: MDHA Rum River Chapter, 2:00 p.m., Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Darrell Healy, 763-425-7506.

APRIL 15: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, AAD Shrine,

Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

APRIL 22: Martin County Pheasants Forever, 5:00 p.m. social 7:00 p.m. dinner. Martin

County Fairgrounds Arena. For more info call L.J.Maidl, 507-399-9717.

APRIL 22: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson

Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr.,

218-226-8177.

APRIL 22: Bassinators Junior Fishing Club, 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota,

Fridley. For more info call Adam Harvey, 320-282-2349.

APRIL 29: Knob Hill Sportsman’s Club, 5:00 p.m., Wadena County Fairgrounds / 4-H

Building, Wadena. For more info call Brad Ellingworth, 218-639-4766.

MAY 5: NWTF banquet Dakota Strutters, 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7:00 p.m., Minnesota

Horse & Hunt Club, Farmington. For more info call Steve Mohr, 612-910-1161.

MAY 6: Clays for a Cause/Metro Pheasants Forever, 9:00 a.m., Minnesota Horse and

Hunt Club, Prior Lake. For more info call Denise Bornhausen,

612-578-3816.

SHOWS

FEB. 25-26: MID-IOWA BASSMASTERS, The 44th Original Fishermen’s Swap Meet, Boat &

Outdoor Show, Saturday 9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.,

4-H Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more info www.midiowabassmasters.com

MARCH 11-12: 62nd annual Wells Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show. Sat., March

11, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 9:00 a.m. – 3 pm. Located at USC

Public High School in Wells, MN. Email: wellsrifleandpistolclub@gmail.com for more information.



MARCH 10-12: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic 2023, Fri. 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00

a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee.

For more info go to www.mndeerclassic.com

MARCH 18: Rudy Zweig’s Decoy & Sportsman ShowMid-State Chapter of the Minnesota

Darkhouse & Angling Association, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Runestone

Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Scott, Barby Lundeen,

320-266-5129.

MARCH 30-APRIL 2: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00

p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

APRIL 2: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles, 8:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Medina Entertainment

Center, Medina. For more info call Dale Eggert, 612-272-0536.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

APRIL 1: 10:00 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

MAY 6: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

MAY 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

JULY 8: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

JULY 8: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

AUG. 6: 10:00 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

SEPT. 9: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing,

conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at

www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts



• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN

stations or www.outdoornews.com



• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.



• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.



• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday

at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s

Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.



• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MAY 20: Osakis Lake Association Spring Event, Community Center, Osakis. For more info visit www.osakislakeassociation.org

AUG. 25-26: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage Barnes, Wis. Town Hall, Barnes, Wis., For more

info call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107 or bahamuseum.org

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

APRIL 22-23: Fertile Community Conservation Club – Agassiz Dunes

Bowhunter 3D Shoot, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Fertile Nature Center,

Fertile. For more info call Lesl Krogstad, 218-289-5685.

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902

2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay

Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917

Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap

Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS



Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com



Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd

Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The

Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg

507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023

Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington

Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington

Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

MARCH 2: Chase Parsons – Pro Angler – Next Bite TV Host – Educator

APRIL 6: Tyler & Sara Trampe – Hosts of Sportman Journal TV.

MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide & Educator

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.