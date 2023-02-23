Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
Breaking News for Sportsmen Since 1967

Legislation would provide elk reintroduction to northeastern Minnesota with $4 million

The Fond du Lac Band has been studying the prospects of elk restoration in the northeast for several years, with DNR input. A House bill would direct state dollars toward the project. (Stock photo)
The ongoing effort to bring elk from northwestern Minnesota to a location in northeastern Minnesota would receive a significant boost under legislation proposed in the House.
