Wisconsin’s Tom Tiffany, other members of congress take another shot at wolf delisting

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany, R-7th., is making another run at permanently delisting wolves through federal legislation. (Contributed photo)
U.S. Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin’s 7th District Representative in Washington, D.C., is taking another shot at giving states the right to manage gray wolves without federal interference. Tiffany, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, and 19 other members of Congress reintroduced the Trust the Science Act earlier this month. The legislation follows the scientific recommendation of wildlife experts that wolves should be removed from the federal Endangered Species List and that their populations should be managed by states.
