Wisconsin’s Tom Tiffany, other members of congress take another shot at wolf delisting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

U.S. Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin’s 7th District Representative in Washington, D.C., is taking another shot at giving states the right to manage gray wolves without federal interference. Tiffany, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, and 19 other members of Congress reintroduced the Trust the Science Act earlier this month. The legislation follows the scientific recommendation of wildlife experts that wolves should be removed from the federal Endangered Species List and that their populations should be managed by states.