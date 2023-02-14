Seems like only some politicians can be in Pennsylvania Game Commission business

When state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, spoke at the Jan. 28 Pennsylvania Game Commission meeting, he issued a warning to everyone in the room.

“The last thing you want is the Legislature sticking its nose into how the Game Commission does its job,” Laughlin said.

But that hasn’t stopped the senator from doing just that.

For background, Laughlin spoke at the meeting in support of keeping the Saturday deer season opener, which the Game Commission board voted to do, unanimously.

More than 40 people spoke at the meeting – most in opposition to the Saturday opener – and they were all introduced by Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

When it was Laughlin’s turn to speak – he went last – Burhans introduced him as “Senator Dan Laughlin.”

So, Laughlin spoke at a Game Commission meeting in his capacity as senator on a hunting issue that was coming up for a board vote, while at the same time warning everyone else that they don’t want legislators involved in Game Commission business.

It should be noted that Laughlin is also an avid hunter as well. But, in my opinion, he wasn’t addressing the board as a concerned sportsman.

When Burhans introduced him as “senator,” it signaled that Laughlin was there as a legislator.

And in the latter role, he’s been actively involved in Game Commission business.

During the 2021-22 legislative session, Laughlin was the prime sponsor of three bills directly involved with Game Commission business.

He introduced legislation to add a ninth district to the agency’s board, authorize the issuance of antlerless licenses through the PALS system and repeal the prohibition on Sunday hunting and transferring that authority to the Game Commission.

Laughlin was also a co-sponsor on two additional bills pertaining to the Game Commission – one allowing for out-of-state college students to be eligible for resident hunting licenses, and another dealing with the transfer of elk licenses.

And, as chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, Laughlin oversaw numerous public hearings last year on Game Commission topics, such as antler restrictions and licensing issues.

So, when Laughlin warned that we don’t want legislators involved in Game Commission business, it was a bit insincere.

But it leads to a bigger question: Is it actually a bad thing if legislators do stick their noses in Game Commission business?

In my opinion, when the involvement pertains to the social aspects and not biology, it’s not a bad thing. It could even be a good thing.

Laughlin isn’t the only legislator in the House or Senate to introduce bills impacting how the Game Commission does its job. Sometimes, it’s beneficial.

For example, Laughlin’s bill that allowed the agency to sell antlerless licenses through its automated system is a good one.

State Rep. Dave Maloney – who currently chairs the House Game and Fisheries Committee – spearheaded a bill in 2020 giving the Game Commission the green light to hold hunter safety courses in all public schools.

I think the Game Commission would agree that’s a good thing.

Laughlin also is planning to introduce legislation this year to remove the $400-per-acre cap that hamstrings the agency’s ability to purchase land for public hunting.

If passed, the measure would be extremely beneficial to the agency (and to hunters).

And, state Rep. Brian Smith is set to bring forth legislation to return the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Although the commission’s board disagrees, this is a very good thing as well.

With all of these positives, there still remains a strong sentiment among hunters that politicians have no right to be involved in hunting issues. Laughlin’s warning is one that’s shared by many.

Why is that?

For starters, many people point to the New Jersey bear hunting ban as one example of why it’s bad for politicians to be involved in hunting policy. It isn’t a good example, however.

Although New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pushed for the ban, it was the state’s Fish and Game Council that voted to suspend the hunt in order to draft a new black bear policy with a focus on non-lethal management techniques.

By the way, the 11-member council includes six “sportsmen” members.

I’ve also heard that legislators should stay out of Game Commission issues because they’re not “experts.” It’s not like our legislators are trained wildlife biologists, after all.

But look at the backgrounds of some of the Game Commission board members – the people that set all of the policies that manage wildlife and dictate when and how we can hunt.

The vocational backgrounds of several commissioners have nothing to do with wildlife management or hunting. Scott Foradora runs an insurance-business office. Allen DiMarco is a retired high school principal. Mike Mitrick is an orthopedic surgeon. Stanley Knick owns a fence company. Robert Schwalm is a sales consultant.

Should they all be precluded from any involvement in how the Game Commission operates? Of course not, and neither should legislators.

Face it, the Legislature plays a major role in the business of the Game Commission, and it starts at the very root of the process in which commissioner candidates are interviewed and recommended by a council whose members are appointed by the governor.

The selected commissioner candidates are then nominated by the governor and voted on by the state Senate to serve on the Game Commission board, where they go on to set policy relevant to hunting and wildlife management.

Rather than worry about legislative involvement in the Game Commission, we need to accept the fact that it’s firmly entrenched and, in some cases, can be beneficial.