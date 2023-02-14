Ohio Insider: State study of wild turkeys should be welcomed by all

THE FACT THAT THE ODNR DIVISION OF WILDLIFE and the National Wild Turkey Federation are embarking on a turkey research study in Ohio should be welcomed by all.

The 2022 spring turkey kill rebounded a bit from several previous seasons that ended in failure for most Ohio spring turkey hunters. But, there’s no time and no reason for celebration.

As for this recently-announced study, at least there’s some effort being put forth to get to the bottom of the turkey challenges in Ohio.

To find out more details about the study, I contacted my wild turkey source in the person of Mark Wiley, the Division of Wildlife’s man in charge of the turkey program.

“We would like to have an estimate of hen survival as well as some updated information on reproduction,” Wiley told me. “So, we will be monitoring over two years about 150 hens. At the end of that, we will have an estimate of their survival and we will have information on nest success, timing of nesting, and other reproductive parameters. So, there are a number of things that we’re going to be able to use that information for.”

This all comes at an opportune time as Ohio’s turkey seasons have undergone some change in the past year. The spring bag limit was reduced to one bird and the fall season shortened starting this past season.

“There are a lot of questions about what might be going on with the wild turkey population right now,” he said. “We know that hen survival and reproductive success are vitally important to changes in the wild turkey population. We see that in our poult index. When we have high poult numbers, we can expect a positive change in the turkey population and hunter success in the coming years … So, hopefully with this study we can answer more questions about why we see such fluctuation with those poult numbers.”

Weather and predation are the primary factors that affect poult production in any given year.

“When you have poor weather during the nesting season not only can that affect mortality of eggs and young poults, but it creates a situation where you may have increased predation pressure,” Wiley said. “Essentially, wet hens and wet poults are potentially more susceptible to predation for a variety of reasons.”

One of the key components of the study is to inform the researchers on the timing of nesting in Ohio, said Wiley.

“That’s really important for setting our spring (hunting) regulations,” he said. “At this point, we have no reason to believe the timing of the seasons is inappropriate but we last measured that in southeast Ohio in the early 2000s, so it’s been 17 years since we last looked at that.”

Two test sites are planned, one in the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area and the other at Waterloo Wildlife Area.

“We’re just hitting the ground now,” said Wiley of the project that also involves Ohio State University. “It’s a big study, a lot of work, but a tremendous collaboration.”

Researchers are taking on similar projects in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey where there’s been similar challenges with those states’ turkey populations.

“It will be very interesting to see on a much broader scale than just Ohio what is going on with wild turkey populations,” said Wiley.