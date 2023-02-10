Aerators deliver breath of fresh oxygen to winter waters, but some Minnesota lakes may benefit without them

Justin Hoffmann wears many hats in Murray County, deep in the heart of southwestern Minnesota. But one job that keeps him busy during the dead of winter is monitoring the county’s lake aerators.

Hoffmann keeps close tabs on 14 electrically powered systems that occupy – and keep open – parts of 13 county lakes, including two on one of the region’s most popular fisheries, Lake Shetek.

Every week during the winter, Hoffmann or one of his co-workers checks the systems throughout the county – a 160-mile-plus trek in total – to see if they’re working and that required public safety measures are being met.

The goal: to prevent the winterkill of fish – namely game fish loved by anglers – to preserve those shallow prairie lakes as viable longterm fisheries. The aeration systems are mandated by the Murray County Board of Commissioners and cost between $6,000 and $8,000 each year to run.

“They require quite a bit of babysitting, too,” said Hoffmann, the county’s Parks and Fairgrounds Department director and director of the aeration systems. “Safety is really important, obviously. We have to make sure every opening in the ice is clearly marked and outlined with bright orange signs. During the winter, they can get blown over, so we have to keep close tabs on those areas.”

Aeration systems

While there are different types of aerator systems, most are run on electricity and all have one primary function: to mix or agitate water in a lake.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the process is straightforward: Warmer water near the bottom rises to the surface and melts an area of ice. Oxygen in the air is then incorporated into the water, allowing light to penetrate farther in the water, helping with photosynthesis and increasing dissolved oxygen levels.

If oxygen levels become a problem and get too low, aeration might be able to help, DNR officials say. In sum, they say aeration has “the potential to prevent winter fish kill, improve water quality, or protect shoreline structures from ice damage.”

On the flip side, lake aeration poses a public safety problem in winter by creating open-water areas normally frozen over.

“That’s why they have to be properly marked and inspected. You don’t want anyone falling through the ice,” Hoffmann said.

Aeration permits

Durel Carstensen is the aquatic habitat specialist with the Minnesota DNR in New Ulm. He oversees aeration permitting in Minnesota’s southern region. Carstensen said a DNR permit is required to operate an aeration system on public waters in Minnesota.

Currently, Minnesota has 396 permitted aeration systems, 203 of which are used to prevent fish winterkill, with the remainder for shoreline protection (152) and water quality improvement (41). The overwhelming majority of permits are issued for winter aeration, with only a few issued for year-round usage.

The DNR doesn’t operate or manage aeration systems for any purpose. The agency only issues permits to users, which historically have included units of government (like Murray County), sportsmen’s or conservation groups, or individuals. The annual permit costs $250, although the fee is generally waived on permits issued for winter fish kills if the fishery has a state management plan. All require insurance for liability purposes.

“They’re a lot of responsibility … and can be hard to maintain,” said Carstensen, adding that the region’s sportsmen’s groups, with older membership bases, are less inclined nowadays to keep or seek an aeration permit for an area fishery. “In region four, we’ve had one new system in the last 10 years.”

According to Carstensen, the southern region has 92 aeration permits, 88 of which are for preventing winter fish kills. Region 3 (central Minnesota, including the metro area) has the most active permits statewide at 181. Of those, 108 are for preventing fish kills, 60 are for shoreline protection, and 13 are for water quality.

“Region three and four have the most winter kill permits statewide,” Carstensen said.

Fisheries issues

The big question for fisheries managers, especially in the southern region, which is replete with shallow lakes, is whether aerators have the desired impact of keeping fish alive during the winter months when dissolved oxygen levels in fisheries sometimes decline.

A straightforward answer, fisheries officials say, is impossible to come by.

It’s true that some fisheries in winter experience low dissolved oxygen levels and have corresponding fish kills. It’s also true, DNR fisheries officials say, that when dissolved oxygen levels do decrease – even substantially – some fisheries will not experience a fish kill.

“There is wide variability from one body of water to the next, even with fisheries that have aerators,” said Ryan Doorenbos, DNR Fisheries supervisor in Windom, adding that he posts dissolved oxygen levels for area fisheries on the DNR’s Windom area fisheries page. “Some ice anglers want to fish on lakes that have higher dissolved oxygen levels … because those fish are thought to be less stressed and most active,” he said.

In addition, Doorenbos said the frequency and severity of winter fish kills in his 10-county area of southwestern Minnesota is far less than most people think. Generally speaking, lakes in recent years that experience winterkill don’t experience major fish die-offs. That’s likely because Minnesota’s winters are gradually warming.

“The reality is we have more partial winterkills than full-blown winterkills that clean out an entire system,” said Doorenbos, adding that the relationship between lake fish kills and dissolved oxygen levels is not well understood and needs more study. “It’s more of a sliding scale. It’s highly variable, from fishery to fishery.”

Another issue: In lakes that do use aerators, fish kills will still happen, but the fish that die are most often sportfish coveted by anglers. The survivors are carp and bullheads and other resilient fish that need far less dissolved oxygen and are known to dredge up lake sediments that contribute to overall poor water quality.

Many fisheries officials in the southern region – where fish kills are more commonplace – would rather manage a fishery by letting nature take its course. Aerators, they say, oftentimes work against resetting a fishery for the better.

“There’s a big bonus when you have a fish kill, and the bigger the kill, the better – as hard is that is for some anglers to contemplate,” said one state fisheries biologist. “Carp and bullheads are removed from the system. Then you get a vegetation response. Then water quality improves.”

In the end, the benefits from a fish kill set the table for traditional stocking efforts and better overall natural reproduction of some sportfish.

Wildlife species including migratory birds even benefit when a system is reset after a fish kill.

“It may take a few years to bring the fishery back, but it will come back healthier than before,” the fisheries biologist said.

Whether a fishery is aerated or not, fish managers like Doorenbos will have to wait until spring to see if an area lake experienced a fish kill.

“It’s something that’s very hard to predict,” he said. “In my opinion, we have not found a smoking gun why a basin has a partial or massive fish kill, based on dissolved oxygen levels. It’s something we’re still learning about.”