Hunters, others have their say on deer population goals for east-central Minnesota

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR kicked off its final of a four-year cycle of deer population goal setting on Jan. 23 during an online webinar. This year, the focus is on Block 4 (East-Central Uplands) and Block 5 (Sand Plain Big Woods). These two blocks contain 23 of the 130 Minnesota deer permit areas.

The last time these two blocks had goal setting was in 2014.

Block 4 includes the cities of Brainerd, Aitkin, Little Falls, Foley, Mora, Milaca, Pine City, and Cambridge. Block 5 surrounds the metro area and includes Center City, Elk River, St. Cloud, Buffalo, Glencoe, Faribault, and Hastings.

“Deer population management is a balancing act,” said Todd Froberg, DNR big-game program coordinator. “Simply put, there are two types of balances we need to achieve: habitat or ecological carrying capacity versus the social carrying capacity.”

In Block 4, DPAs 155, 156, 159, 172, and 183 have 25% increase goals, while DPAs 221, 222, and 225 will have 25% decrease goals. No change is recommended for DPAs 152, 157, 248, 249, and 604. Froberg said the decision on DPA 604 was due to chronic wasting disease in the area.

In Block 5, DPAs 219, 223, 224, 227, 229, and 605 will have 25% decrease goals, while DPAs 236, 285, and 338 have no-change recommendations. DPA 235 is the only area in the block that had a 25% increase goal. Like DPA 604, Froberg said DPA 605’s decision to decrease was due to CWD impact in the area.

In 2014, every DPA in these two blocks had recommendations for either a 25% or 50% increase, except DPA 227, where it stayed the same, and DPAs 604 and 605, which didn’t have goals. Therefore, there’s many changes to the goals from 2014 to this year.

“There was a severe winter in the 2013-14 season, which can affect the 2014 goals in the spring,” said Barb Keller, DNR big-game program leader. “There’s also been some big threats affecting deer population over the 10 years since we did our last goal-setting in these two blocks. Disease has been a concern now, and wolves are a forefront on hunters’ minds.”

Keller is finishing up her first four-year cycle under this position, as she became the program leader in 2019. She said it’s been interesting to see the diversity in landscape and deer density throughout the state.

The DNR hasn’t done five-year midterm reviews yet on any of the recent deer population goal settings, but Keller said she’s seen progress in these first two or three years, which makes her excited for the reviews.

Froberg said there’s a five-step goal-setting process to make these deer population goals possible. First, the DNR surveys hunters and landowners in the area to receive background information. Then, the draft goals are developed and public input is sought. Finally, the goals are revised, and the DNR finalizes the recommendations typically in May or June.

“The DNR definitely hears a wide variety from the public,” said Denis Quarberg, president of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. “I think they’re on the right goal and on the right path to leading to that. They need to be open-minded as well. I’m not just talking about being openminded from the DNR’s position, but from me as a hunter’s position.”

Keller said that when the goals are official, there’s discussion on if hunting regulations should change for a certain DPA or overall area. For example, if there’s a goal to decrease the population by 50%, there might be a higher bag limit for deer in that area.

“It’s not an exact science,” Keller said. “Bag limits could change based on an increase, decrease, or even staying the same. Goals might also change if CWD is found in a particular area.”



This is the final year of the most recent round of deer population goal-setting and includes two blocks in an eastern portion of Minnesota in 2023. Map courtesy of Minnesota DNR

The surveys went out last year to local hunters and landowners, and the analysis was completed at the end of the summer of 2022. Froberg said on average 30% to 35% of people complete the survey, but 42% of the hunters and 48% to 52% of the landowners completed the surveys for these blocks.

The draft goals were just completed, and the DNR is now looking for public input. Froberg said there will be a five-year checkup to make sure the goals are still stable and accurate.

The results from the hunter and landowner surveys had information that led to these draft goals. The hunters and landowners ranked their top three most important factors when considering setting goals, and those included deer hunting tradition, deer mortality in severe winter, and potential health risks to deer herds.

“During these four years, I’ve been able to see the hunters’ attitudes toward different areas across the state,” Keller said. “I’ve also seen those traditions that carry on with each generation.”

In Block 4, hunters overall indicated that deer populations were too low in the DPA 100 areas and just right in the DPA 200 areas. In Block 5, 54% of hunters thought the deer population was just right.

In Block 4, 54% of land owners thought the deer population was just right, while 62% of landowners thought Block 5 deer population was just right.

One of the questions for landowners was based around reported damage by deer. In both blocks, about 30% to 35% of landowners reported forest damage, while 18% to 22% reported residential land damage and 9% to 11% reported agricultural damage.

Chronic wasting disease has become a big topic in the state, and these two blocks each have one DPA that has active CWD monitoring. These areas are handled a little differently based on CWD being in the area.

Keller said that even though DPAs 604 and 605 have CWD, that doesn’t mean it’ll affect border DPAs for goalsetting.

She stated that DPAs 604 and 605 have maybe one or two deer testing positive for CWD, so since it’s a small number, it doesn’t have an effect in the surrounding areas.

If you have an inputs or comments regarding these DPAs, the DNR wants you to take its questionnaire. This will provide public input on whether deer populations need to increase, decrease, or stay the same before the final goal-setting happens in the spring.

The questionnaire is open until Feb. 13, or you can email DeerGoalSettingSurvey.DNR@state.mn.us with comments. Visit https://engage.dnr.state.mn.us/deer-population-goal-setting for more information.