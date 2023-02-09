Commentary: For conservationists, what was most important issues on a long list?

In 2022, the Roosevelt Conservation Partnership saw a pattern of strong support for many issues, both national and regional in scope. More than 30,000 of you took action at least once in 2022.

Here are the issues that convinced the most sportsmen and sportswomen to speak up.

Public land access and management

Unsurprisingly, public land issues were high on the list, with many opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen to weigh in on national and local proposals and protect against threats to habitat and access. TRCP supporters have long defended public hunting and fishing opportunities, and some had reason this year to remind decision-makers that our community strongly opposes the sale or transfer of national public lands to states.

You also spoke out about the need for federal agencies to digitize their paper maps and access records and make this information publicly available. Thanks to your support, this is a requirement made by the MAPLand Act, which was signed into law this year.

Chronic wasting disease solutions

In the past two years, hunters in this community have gotten us closer than ever before to sending more adequate federal resources to state and tribal wildlife agencies that are struggling to respond to the rapid spread of CWD among wild deer and elk. As a result, the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act sailed through the House in 2021.

This year, thousands of you have pushed senators to pick up the baton and lock down these investments in better surveillance and testing and next-level science. We hope to have good news to share on this any day now.

You also called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold captive deer operations accountable for their role in spreading CWD between farm-raised and wild deer. This will be a major focus of our work once legislation is passed, so stay tuned.

Defending Pittman-Robertson dollars

One bill that we’ll be glad to see on the cutting room floor at the end of this Congress generated outrage (and action) among hunters and anglers who are proud of our essential role in conservation.

The RETURN Act, introduced in July of this year, would have obliterated Pittman-Robertson funding, which is collected via excise taxes on our licenses, firearms, and other gear to underwrite habitat improvements, enhanced hunting and fishing access, hunter education programs, and new public shooting ranges across the country.

Farm Bill conservation programs

We also saw strong support for private-land conservation programs in one of the most significant, yet commonly overlooked, pieces of legislation for improving habitat and access: the federal Farm Bill.

For the thousands of you who spoke out in support of greater overall investments in private-land conservation, a stronger Conservation Reserve Program, and giving a boost to the only federal program aimed at enhancing outdoor recreation access on private land, your timing couldn’t have been better.

The most recent five-year Farm Bill expires next fall, and lawmakers will be working in earnest to craft a new package this spring. It is clear that hunters and anglers will be paying attention.

Conservation funding proposals

The limitations on our good ideas and strongest conservation policies are nearly always related to how much funding is available. While a balance on federal spending must be maintained, it is worth noting that conservation dollars, as a percentage of all congressional spending, had been cut in half in recent decades.

Gains have been made in many existing programs, but new funding sources need to be identified to keep conservation moving forward.

This may be why so many of you were compelled to take action in support of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would proactively fund conservation of the most at-risk species. RAWA would provide dedicated funding to restore habitat, recover wildlife populations, and rebuild the infrastructure for both our natural systems and outdoor recreation opportunities – and it could still pass this Congress.