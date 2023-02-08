Minnesota Letters to the Editor: A believer in ‘Curly’ Lehn and his big largemouth bass

As I read the Jan. 20, 2023, edition of Outdoor News, I came across a familiar name in Joe Fellegy’s column on fish records: Harold “Curly” Lehn.

In the mid-1960s, I was employed as a dock/ boat boy at Rutgers Resort in Bemidji, and Curly was the fishing guide. Curly was one of those unforgettable characters we encounter in our lives. He was of Native American heritage, and was proud of it. He enjoyed being called “Chief” and occasionally wore an outstanding native headdress around the resort.

As I recall, the largemouth bass mentioned in Joe’s column was mounted and hanging in Curly’s cabin. Curly was, of course, a good storyteller, but in my frequent conversations with him, I never had cause to doubt the authenticity of the fish.

Joe further mentioned Florida as a possible origin of the bass, a reasonable assumption because at that time, Curly and this wife lived in Florida during the cold months and came to Minnesota in the summer.

I personally elect to believe the fish was caught in Minnesota and did weigh over 10 pounds.

Thanks, Joe, for bringing back my memories of Harold “Curly “Lehn.

Pete Brown Askov

Crack down on bad eggs in sport of snowmobiling

I don’t own a snowmobile, but I’m hearing and reading that there is an uptick in disrespectful and lack-of-common-sense snowmobilers out there who are going to wreck it for the good ones.

Respectful and generous landowners shouldn’t have to tolerate their personal property getting wrecked. It’s a privilege for snowmobilers to ride on that land.

They open their land for the sport.

You don’t know what you have till it’s gone!

The DNR should ramp up the penalties for the bad snowmobilers if caught.

Robert Sanoski Little Falls

Wakeboat issues are obvious

On the study being done of the effects of wakeboats and lake shore damage, how much money was wasted on Phase 1 of the study where they had to actually put a wakeboat against a fishing boat to see which left the largest wave?

These are the people running our state.

I say Phase 1 was wasted time. And all the while, they just make them larger and produce larger waves.

Mike McManus Dilworth

Northeast elk would go to the wolves

The DNR is considering moving elk from northwestern to northeastern Minnesota. This is a bad idea.

Right now in the northeast, most moose calves die because of wolves. In 2020, moose estimates were 3,000 to 4,000 animals. Ten years ago, it was double this. What has changed in the past 10 years?

The answer is wolves. Wolves can kill elk much easier than moose.

Scott Cordahl Crosslake

Online Opinions

This issue’s question ———————————————————— Rifle use statewide for deer hunting is back on the legislative table. Are you a supporter of eliminating the shotgun zone?

A) Yes, get rid of the shotgun zone.

B) No, keep it. It’s necessary.

C) Doesn’t matter to me.

Online results from last issue’s question ————————— Per its budget request, the DNR intends to raise resident individual fishing licenses by $5. What do you think?

A) Not enough. Fisheries need more. (9%)

B) Too much. Licenses are high enough already. (66%)

C) I think it’s just right. (25%)

Vote @ www.outdoornews.com/Minnesota Discuss at facebook.com/OutdoorNews

