Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting welcomes in new faces

Madison — The Jan. 25 Natural Resources Board (NRB) meeting welcomed two new faces to the board, a new face in the DNR secretary’s chair, and all new officers.



The meeting also was unique in that it was one of the first in months when every NRB member was physically present. In the past, several board members connected via Zoom.

In December, Dr. Frederick Prehn and Bill Bruins both resigned from the board. Prehn’s term originally ended May 1, 2021, but he elected to stay on since Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee to replace him (Sandra Dee Naas) had not yet been confirmed by the State Senate.

New board appointees are allowed to serve, even though they have not yet been confirmed by the Senate, if the person being replaced vacates his/her seat at the end of their term. This has been the normal procedure, and happened most recently when Julie Anderson’s term ended – also May 1, 2021 – and she officially resigned. That made way for Sharon Adams, who was appointed by Evers to replace Anderson, even though Adams, just like Naas, still awaits Senate confirmation.

The Senate Natural Resources Committee that should have held a confirmation hearing to interview Naas and Adams, never called for a hearing in 2021 or 2022, and thus Prehn was allowed to continue serving.

Attorney General Josh Kaul sued to remove Prehn, first in Dane County Circuit Court, where he lost, and then to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which upheld Prehn’s Dane County decision to continue by a 4-3 vote.

Records show Prehn consulted with Republican leaders who encouraged him to continue serving, knowing that it would continue a majority of board members who were appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker.

Bruins’ term was set to end May 1, but he unexpectedly resigned in late December just after Prehn decided to step down. Some NRB members were surprised by Bruins’ early resignation, rather than waiting until his term’s end. Bruins did not return invitations from Outdoor News to expound on his resignation.

With two openings on the board, Naas, of Ashland, was finally seated in Prehn’s place, and Paul Buhr, of Viroqua, took the vacancy left by Bruins following his appointment by Evers.

Adams, Naas, and Buhr now all await Senate confirmation, but may serve on the NRB in the meantime.

Naas has been involved in natural resources for more than 30 years, and serves as an agriculture and natural resources instructor and FFA advisor at Ashland High School. She is the owner of Stable Solutions, an environmental consulting firm in Ashland. She chairs the Bayfield County Conservation Congress delegation. She also serves as vice-chair of the Bayfield County Deer Advisory Council. If she is eventually confirmed by the senate, her term would end May 1, 2027.

Buhr was appointed by Evers soon after Bruins announced his resignation. Buhr is a farmer who had operated Rabur Holsteins, an elite breeding herd of registered Holstein cattle, for 45 years. He graduated from UW-Platteville with a bachelor of science in animal sciences. His dairy herd was dispersed in 2020 and he currently raises cash crops.

When it came time for elections, Bill Smith, of Shell Lake, was elected chair. NRB member Terry Hilgenberg nominated Smith. Marcy West, of La Farge, was elected vice-chair, and Adams, of Milwaukee, was elected secretary.

Smith, West, and Adams are all appointees of Evers. In taking over as NRB chair, Smith replaces Greg Kazmierski, who had been appointed by Walker. Kazmierski became closely involved in the state’s deer program and is a supporter of the review of deer management by Dr. James Kroll, of Texas.