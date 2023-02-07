Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Ice fisherman on ATV dies in Lake Waubesa

Madison (AP) — Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29, recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department said it was notified late Saturday, Jan. 28, that the man had not returned home as expected.

“At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies began focusing their search in an area that indicated an ATV may have entered the water through the ice,” the sheriff’s office said.

WWF and WASD Sponsoring Feb. 18 Solon Spring’s Listening Session on DNR Wolf Plan

Rhinelander, Wis. — The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) and Wisconsin Association of Sporting Dogs (WASD) is teaming up to sponsor the only in-person listening session related to the DNR’s draft wolf plan. This statewide in-person event will be at Solon Springs Community Center (Douglas County), 11523 Business Hwy. 53, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

RELATED COMMENTARY: Take time to comment on Wisconsin’s wolf plan

“The DNR has refused to hold any in-person listening sessions on the plan, so we’re going to do it,” said Pat Quaintance, of Bayfield, president of WWF and WASD. “We want to allow hunters, farmers, and rural people directly impacted by wolves to share their stories and their thoughts on the DNR’s draft wolf plan.”

Those unable to attend may comment on the plan by selecting “wolf management plan” and completing the online comment tool on the DNR website. Or email: dnrwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov. Mail comments to: Wolf Management Plan Comments, 101 South Webster, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921. The deadline is Feb. 28.

DNR Hosting Virtual Wolf Plan Session Feb. 7

Madison — The DNR will hold one public Zoom listening session on its draft wolf plan at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. No public hearings have been scheduled. Registration is required by noon Monday, Feb. 6, for anyone wishing to comment during the session. Each speaker will have two minutes. Speakers may review the plan on the DNR’s wolf plan web page.

Citizens also may email comments (dnrwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov), or mail comments to: Wolf Management Plan Comments, 101 South Webster Street, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921. The deadline is Feb. 28.

Citizens may listen in via a live feed on the DNR’s YouTube channel. DNR staff will give a brief overview to open the session, but will not answer questions.

DNR Confirms First CWD-Positive Wild Deer In Waupaca County; Baiting Ban in Place

Madison — The DNR confirmed a wild deer tested positive for CWD in Waupaca County’s town of Harrison, which is within 10 miles of Shawano, Marathon, and Portage counties. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.

The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will host a public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Manawa City Hall, 500 South Bridge Street. DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts, and disease surveillance options being considered.

Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County within 10 miles of the county border. The ban has been maintained due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county. The DNR will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Waupaca County.

Wisconsin Hunting and Fishing Expo Set For Feb. 24-26 at Resch Expo Center in Green Bay

Green Bay, Wis. — The Wisconsin Hunting and Fishing Expo will hit Green Bay’s Resch Expo Center Feb. 24-26 with twice the floor space and vendors compared to the sold-out 2022 event.

The show will offer an array of vendors, seminars, raffles, door prizes, and family activities. Bring trophies in for scoring and display. The Facebook archery prize is back.

The expo seminar schedule can be found at www.wisconsinstaterhuntingandfishingexpo.com. Hours are: Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $10 for ages 13 and up; seniors and veterans, $8.

Marinette Fishing, Boating Show Feb. 17-19

Marinette, Wis. — The third annual Fishing Boating Outdoor Show will run Feb. 17-19 at the Rec Center in Marinette with an array of exhibitors. Seminars will cover favorite fishing and hunting topics. A concealed carry class also will be offered. Youth activities include a trout pond, casting and fly fishing, an archery range by Oconto River Bowmen, gun safety, and wildlife art.

Show hours are; Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults $8; kids under 12 are free. More information is available at www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

Hunter Ethics Award Nominations Due Feb. 15

Madison — The DNR is accepting nominations for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award through Feb. 15. Send nominations to: April Dombrowski, DNR safety outdoor skills section chief, DNR, 101 South Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921, or email April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov.

Written nominations must contain the name, address and phone number of the witness or witnesses, or be aware of the behavior which led to the nomination. Any hunter or non-hunter may nominate a Wisconsin hunter for their actions during 2022.