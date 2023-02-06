Master the art of calling a bull to bow range

If a guy bangs his head against a rock wall long enough, he may eventually go looking for a door in that wall.

That’s sort of what’s going on here today. After what, 10 years of bowhunting for elk without having any success in tagging bull nor cow, maybe it’s time to consult a couple of experts on elk talk, such as Trey Curtiss, of Missoula, Mont., and Tony Gilbertson, of Vernonia, Ore.

Curtiss is the R-3 coordinator for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, based in Missoula, Mont. Gilbertson won the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s calling competition in the men’s division in 2021 and placed second in the pro division in 2022.

Gilbertson and Curtiss shared their thoughts on elk calling and archery elk hunting with Outdoor News.

There is no singular approach to elk hunting at any time of the year, but especially so when hunting bugling bulls during the rut. Still, here are a couple of principles that deserve strict attention every day of the season – hunt as many hours each day as possible and then allow the elk to sort of dictate how to approach each situation, with the “situation” usually meaning terrain, cover, weather, and rut phase.

And above that whole realm of possibilities rides the one true secret to becoming a successful archery elk hunter – doping the wind.

Only once all those factors have been considered and cogitated thoroughly comes the art, or luck some might say, of calling a bull to a broadhead.

Now, as important as calls and calling can be in archery elk hunting, Gilbertson and Curtiss said bulls can be brought down without the use of calls. Sometimes all it takes is sounding like an elk in other ways. Raking brush, branches and trees with a heavy stick or branch can bring in a bull when no call in the catalog has worked up to that point. The same tactic works on bull moose, as well. We’ve all seen those videos on YouTube.

When it comes to calling, Gilbertson and Curtiss share two similar thoughts – both prefer diaphragm calls and they use more cow calling than bugling. The latter can change; however, depending on the situation.

Neither elk hunter has anything against other types of calls. They just find they can make more elk sounds when using diaphragm calls.

“Some sounds bulls make are impossible to make with squeeze calls and even external diaphragms on bugle tubes, but with mouth diaphragms I can mimic those sounds,” said Gilbertson.

Of course, as turkey hunters already know, diaphragms can be the most difficult call to use properly. Curtiss said the key to making it easier to use a diaphragm call is to find one that fits properly. That’s one reason call makers offer so many kinds of diaphragm calls. Hunters may have to try a half dozen calls before finding one that fits properly, but that’s the first step in getting a diaphragm call to work right – get one that fits. From there it’s a matter of practicing.

Gilbertson said archery elk hunters don’t have to be able to win a calling competition to call in a bull, but being confident in your calling with a diaphragm is important.

Curtiss on archery elk

Curtiss, 29, a Montana native, started going elk hunting with his dad at age 5 or 6. He started elk hunting at 12.

“I try to match what the elk are doing. If the elk are quiet and you keep bugling and bugling, you may not get a lot of response,” said Curtiss.

“Early in the season, if they’re still in bachelor groups up high, light cow calling can work well. If they haven’t established dominance yet, some non-aggressive bugling can also attract them.

“As you move into the peak of rut, if a dominant bull has cows, it’s not very often you will be able to call him in, but you might call in a satellite bull. However, if larger bull does have cows, I’ll first work my way in super close, if possible, before calling – give him no choice. He has to fight or try to run me off.”

How close? For sure less than 150 yards, but even that might be too far away in some cases. If the cover allows, try to get less than 100 yards from a herd bull before lighting up.

On a day-to-day basis, as he tries to locate and move in on elk, Curtiss relies more heavily on cow calling than bugling.

“My calling strategy might be different than that a lot of folks. Some guys bugle, bugle, and bugle some more. I do a lot of light cow calling throughout the day, whether I’m in elk or not.

“Once I contact a bull, if he engages and he’s coming in, less is more. If he’s coming let him come. If he hangs up, maybe continue with some cow calling, but don’t add anything new,” said Curtiss.

“It’s also important to remember that despite the calling scenario, elk are big and make a lot of noise. They break branches, pull grasses, so you can do that, too, but keep movement to a minimum.”

At certain points of the rut, and depending on terrain, bulls may try to isolate, or hide, a herd of cows from other bulls. Those bulls may not bugle very often, if at all.

“I like to think there is always a way to kill an elk. Sometimes it takes more glassing and more footwork than call work, but even in that situation, there should be satellite bulls around and they can be a good opportunity.”

Curtiss has been in that situation – cow calling to a quiet herd bull. If a satellite bull speaks up the herd bull could come in, thinking he’s lost a cow and not wanting to lose it to the smaller bull.

That’s just one situation in which Curtiss prefers a diaphragm call.

“Across the board, diaphragm calls make a lot of different sounds. You can make any noise an elk makes. I’m not much of a bugler. I don’t bugle a whole lot, but I do carry a bugle tube. I also carry an open-reed cow call. I think they make the best sounds and I like having the hands-free ability to make as many sounds as I can,” he said.

“The biggest thing with calling is not going into the day with a plan of how you’re going to do it. Lean on what the elk are doing and let their actions guide how you might call. You can go in bugling, bugling, and bugling, and that can work, but it can also make the elk go quiet really fast.”

Gilbertson on archery elk

Gilbertson has lived in Vernonia, about 40 miles or so northwest of Portland, for 33 years. He can hunt Roosevelt elk within 20 minutes of his front door, or skip over the Cascades to hunt Oregon’s eastern mountains. He’s looking at retiring soon and getting a job in the outdoor industry.

In the meantime, he’s on the pro staff for Phelps Game Calls and participates in elk calling competitions. He started competing at RMEF events in 2005 and placed fourth in the men’s division the four or five times he entered. He got back into the competitions in 2021 and won the men’s division. Once he joined the Phelps’ staff, he had to enter the pro division (2022), and placed second.

“I’m looking forward to July to see if I can’t improve on that,” he said.

Gilbertson, too, shies away from bugling as a starting point. He’s heard elk hunters perched in treestands bugling all day from the same spot. Poor strategy.

“I almost always start with cow and calf calls. That’s not intimidating at all to any elk. Those are the normal sounds they hear. If I can get a bull to respond, then I’ll stick with cow calls, at least initially.

“If that bull starts getting closer, then there is no reason to do more than cow call. You don’t know how that bull will react to a bugle. If the bull stands out there and continues to bugle, then I’ll first try to close the distance on that bull. If it continues to respond and I can keep working my way in for a shot, that’s what I’ll do.

“If I can’t get any closer because of cover or wind and he doesn’t close on cow calls, then you have nothing to lose by bugling. I’ll do that no matter where they are in the rut,” said Gilbertson.

As peak rut approaches, herd bulls will have a bunch cows and calling probably won’t get the herd bull to leave his cows, unless, as Curtiss mentioned earlier, the hunter can lure in a satellite bull, or get close enough to force the herd bull’s hand.

“Early in the rut bulls may be more willing to come to cow calls. As we near the peak of rut, you will hear their tone and aggression change in how they bugle, especially as you close in on them. Bulls will talk to each other across the canyon in a ‘normal’ tone emotion.

“But if you or another bull gets closer and they think you’re a threat, you will hear their tone and aggression change. Then things are ramping up. Then they’re saying, ‘If you come over here I’m going to kick your butt.’

“During the very peak of the rut, I try to get in close to the herd while using an estrus buzz cow call. Then the herd bull might come over, but the thing I enjoy is getting in close to herds and using challenge bugle that matches the herd bull’s intensity – make him believe I want to fight him and take his cows. That’s when they come in screaming their head off, frothing at the mouth, and peeing all over themselves. That’s something to see,” said Gilbertson.

When he’s in that tight on the herd, Gilbertson will bust branches and rake trees.

“People have called in bulls by just raking trees and stomping the ground. You don’t even have to call, just make different types of elk sounds – thrash water in wallows, rake trees with big sticks. Sometimes old bulls come in just to see what’s going on.”

But, throughout the run, in all phases, Gilbertson starts out by letting the elk dictate his calling style. If there is no bugling and he’s cold calling, he’ll blow a sequence of elk calls, starting with cow calls, calf sounds, and walking around and breaking sticks. He might throw out a “locate” bugle or chuckle.

“You hope to elicit some kind of response, but they might come in silent. Might just grunt a little bit.”

Gilbertson started out on an old bugle tube with latex stretched over the mouth piece. Then he went to a Primos Terminator.

“I eventually took off the blue mouth piece and started messing around with a diaphragm on that tube.”

That’s when he discovered the versatility of the diaphragm and he carries that knowledge over today to the Phelps calls he uses. He said the diaphragms allow to make so many different types of elk sounds.

“You have to find one tailored to your mouth and style of calling. You don’t want to be worrying about tongue pressure or amount of air. Now I use a call with heavier latex with a tighter stretch than what I started out with because I use a lot of air pressure,” he said.

Hunting the full moon

Some hunters believe elk grow quieter during the daytime as September’s full moon arrives. If elk are quieter then, it could have something to do with bulls establishing their herds and quieting down a tad to avoiding competition. In any event, there does seem to be a vocal lull associated with the full moon.

What to do?

“I tend to go into any situation with the idea there is always someway, somehow to first get in close to elk,” said Curtiss. “Elk do seem to be active at night during the full moon. I may not call as much if the elk aren’t active, but I’ll try to figure out what elk are doing and do that rather than trying to find one elk that will answer a bugle.

“If you find them, get out in front of the herd rather than calling to them,” said Curtiss.

Curtiss and Gilbertson said elk often bed down before dawn if active most of the night. If hunters don’t hear elk at daylight or through out morning, they get discouraged and go to camp. Instead, take a nap, just like the elk. Bulls could get up in late morning and sound off a little bit while up and moving around.

“The can become more active during mid-day in a lot of cases and more vocal when hunters are back at camp. Sometimes it doesn’t matter if it is full moon or new moon – if a cow is in heat those bulls are going to be vocal. It’s a matter of being around that herd at that time,” said Gilbertson. “But my experience elk are more vocal during a new moon earlier in the morning than during a full moon.”

During a full moon, Gilbertson might do some night bugling so he has a starting point the next morning.

Solo vs. team

Both men agree is always easier to call in and shoot a bull when hunting with a partner who can do the calling by setting up behind the shooter. That distance can vary from 20 yards to 80 yards, depending on the situation, but in any event, the key here is for the caller to get a bull standing broadside for a good shot.

Archers hunting solo often end up in a situation where a bull is staring straight at them. Rarely does a bull turn and walk away slowly enough for a solo archer to get a broadside shot. The solo archer has to make a decision on whether to take that straight-on-shot. Those shots are deadly when execute properly, but the target area is oh so small when compared to a broadside shot.