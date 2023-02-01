Minnesota Cuffs & Collars: Angling enforcement action heats up during cooldown

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Tony Hams (Warroad) spent the week checking anglers on Lake of the Woods and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling with extra lines, angling without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) gave a presentation to three third-grade classes at Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Elementary School on furbearing mammals of Minnesota. A hands-on display of the district’s fur collection was utilized, as was a presentation on habitats.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working angling activity on area lakes and patrolling area snowmobile trails. Regas registered furs for trappers unable to attend the fur registration.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports a busy week on Upper Red Lake. Time was spent working angling and snowmobiling activity, as well as assisting Beltrami County with a call for service in the middle of Upper Red Lake.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports working a snowmobile detail in the Blackduck area. Time also was spent checking anglers on area lakes.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Complaints about dogs chasing deer and individuals feeding deer were followed up on.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports an accidentally caught bobcat was reported, surrendered, and sold by Vinton to a local fur buyer. The future of trapping and the fur industry were discussed at length. Area aeration inspections were conducted.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working on a background investigation. He also followed up on a fish house littering TIP. Enforcement action was taken for litter.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) checked anglers and fish houses, as well as ATV and snowmobile operators. Aeration inspections were completed in the Fergus Falls area.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) monitored fishing complaints and snowmobile riders.

Fur registration was attended, with fewer trappers seen than in previous years.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked area lakes for fishing activity. Osborne found that getting around on area lakes was difficult unless roads had been plowed. Fish house-related violations were common throughout the week. Please have identification displayed on fish houses and purchase your shelter licenses.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused attention this week on area lakes with large groups of shelters. Lots of anglers were found angling with unattended lines. Repeated conversations with anglers of all ages were regarding how tipups can be tended at a longer distance, but jig poles and rattle reels are much different and need to be within sight.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, coyote hunters, and snowmobile operators.

Baumbarger also worked a saturation detail on Big Stone Lake and Lake Traverse with South Dakota game wardens during the weekend.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling and snowmobiling, and attended training for an equipment upgrade. Cross also attended fur registration in Park Rapids. Cross responded to a rollover accident in which he was able to assist all occupants to safety.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) patrolled area snowmobile trails and monitored fishing activity on area lakes and Leech Lake. Violations encountered included fishing without a license, fishing with extra lines, leaving lines unattended, and not having shelter licenses for non-portable fishing shelters.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training and checking snowmobilers and anglers. Angling activity is high on local lakes, but cold weather is impacting angler success. Some enforcement activity consisted of storing/abandoning fishing shelters at public accesses, no license in possession, unattended lines, unmarked/improperly marked shelters, and no shelter licenses.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) completed a background investigation of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking snowmobile trails and anglers. Mathy also assisted a trapper with releasing an accidentally caught wild animal from a trap.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the fresh dumping of snow was welcomed by snowmobilers, but the cold weather was not. Ice anglers on Sand Bay of Rainy Lake continue to have some success, but the cold weather has limited their success. Time also was spent on equipment issues and fur registration, along with investigating a possible birch pole theft.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports working area lakes and rivers, checking anglers. Follow up was conducted on a report of decorative material theft.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports angling and snowmobiling activities were monitored during the week. Fishing remains poor.

Active timber sales were checked. Arctic air arrived during the weekend, with temps at 30-below zero limiting outdoor activities.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Larson spent time on Lake Vermilion checking anglers. He also assisted St. Louis County officials in the search for a missing person. Violations encountered were fishing without a license, angling after revocation, angling with an extra line, and allowing youth to violate fish and game laws.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and snowmobile enforcement. Time also was spent receiving training, working at the fur registration in Hibbing, and investigating a complaint of a possible wolf depredation.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Slush conditions are much better on area lakes, but fishing was slow.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais) spent the week patrolling for snowmobiling and ice-fishing activity. Recent snow and cold weather have brought more of those classic midwinter conditions, and fishing success remains slow.

CO Matt Miller (Silver Bay) checked trout anglers and snowmobile riders during a cold week. Ice conditions have firmed up nicely on lakes. Some lakes have plowed roads, while others maintain too much snow for wheeled vehicles. A complaint of a wolf being unlawfully taken turned out to be a social media hoax. Trout anglers are reminded that live minnows and more than one line are prohibited on designated trout lakes.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports hitting the trails and lakes throughout the week with neighboring officers. Activity was low with a frigid cold front engulfing the area. However, there were multiple anglers checked with limits of lake trout in the mid-Gunflint Trail area. The officers found an angler using an extra line, and two snowmobile violations were documented.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled snowmobile trails and area lakes. Anglers have reported a slow walleye bite with a few pike and perch being caught. Assistance was given to the county with a call involving a motorist who got stuck on a snowmobile trail.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling and snowmobiling activity during the past week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without licenses in possession, illegal possession of a pine marten, and expired registration on a snowmobile.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling activity and snowmobile trails. Time also was spent following up on complaints and open cases. Holt continued working on a background investigation of an applicant for the next CO Academy.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ice fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success slowed with the recent cold snap.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) worked snowmobile enforcement on area lakes and trails. Area lakes are still showing some slush in places, and the drifts make traveling across the lakes rough. Angling activity has been steady, but slush conditions and a lack of plowed roads have limited much of the pressure this season.

• Compiled by Joe Albert, Minnesota DNR Enforcement.

For a complete Enforcement report, visit www.outdoornews.com

REPORT OF THE WEEK

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports fielding a complaint about a person with strobe lights installed on his vehicle who was stopping vehicles on local lakes. If you have any information about this person, please call the TIP line or local law enforcement.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) continued to work snowmobile enforcement during most of the week. Angling activity on area lakes also was worked. Duncan also spent some time at fur registration.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) spent time checking ice anglers and patrolling snowmobile trails this week. Injured-animal calls were also received and dealt with.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) has spent the past week finishing a background investigation assigned to him. Time also was spent on snowmobile patrol, maintenance, and checking anglers in the area. Fur registration was attended. Turnout was low.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked angling and snowmobiling activity this week. Guida worked with another conservation officer on a snowmobile detail. Guida issued carkilled deer permits and fielded a call coming out of the metro from a person who was nervous about the vocal “brush wolves” in her backyard potentially attacking her puppies.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on fishing, trapping, and snowmobiling enforcement. Best and other COs from the area also worked the Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, unattended lines, no shelter tags, and various license/registration issues.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports the Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake was successful once again. The winner was a 13-year-old angler who caught a trophy walleye.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) conducted snowmobile patrols on the Whitefish chain and local lakes in the Backus area. A detail was worked with other local officers for Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. Training was attended in Duluth at the U.S. Border Patrol station.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking multiple anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Cook also worked the Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake and found multiple violations, including unattended lines, extra lines, and various recreational vehicle violations.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where cold weather created some challenges for people. Hunters and their dogs were checked as they tried to stay on top of the snow in pursuit of rabbits. CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, shelter violations, unattended lines, angling without a license, and walleye slot violations.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked snowmobiling activity and anglers in the area. Reports of ice-fishing litter were investigated. Fur registration was attended by Benkofske and DNR Wildlife staff in Aitkin.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing and snowmobiling activities. Fur tagging was monitored. Extra line and fish house license violations were found. Starr worked a Lake Vermilion detail where extra-line and snowmobile-speed violations were found.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes, rivers, and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He received several phone calls about loud snowmobile exhaust and spoke with area officers who have also received several phone calls about loud exhausts. Westby assisted his CO partners with a trapping complaint.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the week checking anglers and monitoring snowmobiling activity. Fishing shelter violations were addressed throughout the week. Anglers are reminded to check the regulations on what is needed for their shelter prior to placing it on the ice.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) checked anglers and snowmobile riders. A complaint came in this week from rifle deer season. Follow-up will have to wait until the 2023 deer season. Untagged traps were seized.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) reports that assistance was given to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with a hit and run/DWI where the suspect tested almost four times the legal limit. Deer cases were worked, with enforcement action taken for hunting with invalid licenses.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and monitoring snowmobiling activity. Additionally, time was spent working a deer case from the muzzleloader season.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused patrols on angling and snowmobiling activity. Additional time was spent following up on investigations from the deer season. Area lakes have seen an uptick in activity as most of the slush has frozen.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) patrolled the station for fishing and snowmobiling activity. He also attended the Sauk Rapids fur registration day. Many nice bobcats were brought in for registration. A complaint of illegal burning was investigated.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) checked anglers on local lakes. Fogarty also dealt with an fishing shelter with a broken axle left at the Lake O’Dowd access for a long period of time. Fogarty was able to get the owner to remove the shelter from the access. The CO observed most aeration systems on local lakes have been turned on.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports fielding a complaint about a person with strobe lights installed in his vehicle who was stopping vehicles on local lakes. If you have any information about this person, please call the TIP line or local law enforcement.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking ice anglers. Lerchen also issued possession permits. Enforcement action was taken for littering and angling without a license.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Matt Paavola (White Bear Lake) patrolled area lakes and trails for snowmobiling and angling activity. Time was also spent following up on various wildlife-related complaints.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and snowmobiling activity. Salzer spent time finishing an investigation and working with multiple county attorneys offices on charges.

Salzer also dealt with wildlife-related complaints and handled equipment issues.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers and doing recreational vehicle enforcement. He also fielded complaints about nuisance animals, responded to TIP calls, and continued working on open cases. Violations for the week included possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, fishing without a license, and unattended lines.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area during the week. Anglers had mixed reports with the colder weather. Assistance was given to two out-of-state conservation officers with ongoing investigations. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and not having an angling license in possession.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Mason Bulthuis (Madison) spent the past week past checking coyote hunters and local ice anglers. Bulthuis also attended the Canby Ice Classic fishing tournament on Del Clark Lake.

CO Dallas Cornell (Ortonville) spent the week focusing on sportfishing. Cornell teamed up with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wardens and worked an ice-fishing detail on Big Stone Lake. Violations observed were angling without a license and fishing with extra lines.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working ice fishing, snowmobiling, and coyote-hunting enforcement. Fish house owners are reminded that identification on their fish houses must be affixed to the outside of the structure.

CO Dustin Roemeling (Worthington) spent the week working angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints were investigated.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week checking anglers on area lakes. Block would like to remind anglers to clean up any refuse around ice shacks before they leave a location.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week working snowmobile and ATV enforcement. Additional time was spent on investigations and assisting the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) focused enforcement efforts this past week on snowmobiling and angling activities. Anglers continue to struggle with accessing lakes because of snow and slush. Calls were fielded related to wildlife-possession tags and dogs chasing deer.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) worked an investigation regarding a deer was shot with a high-powered rifle. Anglers and shelters were checked.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) worked anglers and snowmobilers this week. Coyote hunters have seen success this week. Henke reminds predator hunters that trespass laws apply even when hunting coyotes.

CO Meng Moua (Spring Valley) focused on angling and snowmobiling activities. Anglers reported a slower bite overall, although some anglers continue to find success with brook trout in lakes.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked coyote hunters, anglers, and snowmobile and ATV operators during the week. Snowmobile operators and coyote hunters are reminded to respect private property and gain permission to use private land.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working ice fishing and snowmobiling enforcement this week. A trespass situation was investigated and completed with enforcement action taken. Another case from the fall deer season was resolved.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports checking ice anglers. The Mississippi River is open where people had been ice fishing. Anglers have found different places to fish and alternative routes to their fishing locations. Airboats in the area continue to be a good tool to get to fishing spots. He also assisted Indiana officials with a fishing investigation.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports calls regarding dogs chasing deer are being investigated.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) patrolled ice and open-water anglers.

Aviation Section

CO Pilot Jason Jensen (Brainerd) reports flying wolf pack counts across east-central Minnesota and the Duluth area.

While on these flights, two aeration system inspections were performed.

One final bear telemetry flight was flown, and an angler activity flight was flown over Leech Lake.

Pilot Gracie Zeller (Brainerd) flew the moose survey. With some good team effort, the moose survey for 2023 is complete.

• This symbol denotes reports that Outdoor News editors find of special interest.