Hansen proposes more lottery money for Minnesota’s outdoors

St. Paul — House File 389, aimed at increasing conservation spending, was introduced in the House’s Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee on Jan. 24 by Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul. It now has advanced to the Ways and Means Committee.

The bill focuses on distribution of lottery ticket sales tax proceeds and their distribution to outdoor projects. Hansen’s bill would increase the sales tax sent to such projects from 72.43% to 99%, with the 1% remaining destined for the state’s general fund.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Hansen said, 97% of these sales tax revenues went to various outdoor projects. The breakdown consisted of 50% to Heritage Enhancement Account, 22.5% to state parks and trails, 22.5% to metropolitan parks and trails, 3% to local trail grants and 2% to zoos. The remaining 3% of the sales tax went to the general fund.

But during a budget crunch in the early 2000s, the percentage went from 97% to 72.43% of the proceeds, with similar allocations to the various funds, but less money. The other 27.57% went to the state’s general fund.

Via Hansen’s bill, the various funds would received the same percentage of the total, but more money would be distributed to each.

“What this bill does is restore the 97% and (then go) a little further to 99%,” Hansen said during the Jan. 24 committee meeting. “It would cost the general fund $11.99 million in 2024. We’re not changing the allocations of where it goes. We’re changing the amount that is sent to those allocations.”

The Senate’s Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee was expected to take up a companion bill on Tuesday, after the Outdoor News press time.