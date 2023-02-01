An evening with the Iron Sight Gang never disappoints

We might not kill the biggest deer in the woods each fall, but I’m not sure any group of hunters has as much fun in the woods as our crew, the Iron Sight Gang.

It was because of this fact that several years ago, as our hunting party started to grow in the mid-2000’s, that I suggested we get together more often during the off-season and also include our families. After all, many of us are related and we always have a good time together.

And so began a late-summer or early-fall potluck cookout at my home, which always featured a smoked hind-quarter of venison saved for the occasion, and quite often a variety of game dishes brought by other members of the crew.

About 10 years ago, my cousin Joe put a substantial addition on his home, mainly an Adirondack-themed den. Wanting to show it off, he suggested a winter Iron Sight Gang family gathering at his place. So another tradition began, and to add an interesting element I put together a slideshow of photos featuring the deer taken the previous season with each hunter sharing their story. This has become the highlight of the evening.

Covid, of course, has interrupted so much and although we’ve managed to have the fall gathering outdoors, the winter gathering at Joe (and his wife, Dorie’s) place hadn’t taken place since 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic took hold.

But here we were, finally, on a late January Saturday, with a hot, smoked hind-quarter of venison, several fantastic side dishes and an entire evening to try our best to pick up where we left off.

That part wasn’t so easy.

We’ve lost two key members of our hunting crew since 2020; my cousin, Ed, who passed much too young at 55 in 2021, and our dear friend, Jack, who died at 80 last summer.

Putting the slide show together for the first time in three years, I knew we wouldn’t have time to tell three deer seasons worth of stories, or at least our spouses wouldn’t appreciate it. But there were so many great memories with Ed and Jack from the 2020 and 2021 seasons that I couldn’t just leave them out.

So I created collages from those years that included a very successful 2020 season and a somewhat subdued season in 2021. I also included some group shots just to highlight some of those good times spent at the end of the day just sharing each other’s company.

Finally, we got into the 2022 season, which was a pretty good one in terms of numbers. While a few of the hunters weren’t on hand to tell their stories, a Zoom session allowed our friend Phil to chime in from Portugal.

Of course, a joke or two is always part of the slideshow. One was a multi-picture frame with no pictures at all, which were of the bucks myself and a few other hunters did not shoot last fall; just a black screen with white frames. And while most of our bucks are from the Adirondacks, whenever a Southern Zone deer (or even a large Saskatchewan buck taken by my young cousin’s husband on a trip there) were shown, basically everyone ribbed the shooter that those bucks don’t count because they’re not Adirondack bucks. And anyone who actually uses a scoped rifle is subject to humiliation (Tom).

Like deer season, the evening went quickly and in the spirit of getting together again plans were discussed for future social gatherings and maybe even some ice fishing. Perhaps in a future post we’ll talk about some of those game dishes, but for now it just felt good to get somewhat back to normal.